OZARK, Mo. — When the employees of a Burger King restaurant in Ozark showed up to work this morning, they discovered the building on fire.

Around 5:30 a.m., employees entered the store and saw that there was smoke inside and flames on the roof. After firefighters arrived, they found that the fire had begun on the roof, but were still investigating the cause of the fire as of the time of this writing.

The fire had not spread into the interior of the building, but there was some interior smoke damage inside the restaurant.

Ozarks First will update this article as more information is released.