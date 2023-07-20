TANEY COUNTY, Mo. — In many rural counties, high-speed internet was once a dream, that’s slowly becoming a reality.

“We come to a point that it’s not good enough, it’s not going to happen,” CEO of White River Connect Beau Jackson said. “We feel like if we don’t do it, nobody else is going to do it.”

The project carries a heavy price tag but is funded by a federal program that gave Missouri more than $1 billion to expand high-speed internet access.

White River Connect broke ground on the multi-year project Thursday morning.

“Right now, we’ve been budgeting around $260 million. However, there are changes happening, the scope might be changing here and there,” Jackson said. “We know it’s going to change our communities and we cannot wait to get it done.”

There’s excitement for 4,000 miles of fiber bringing the web to areas in Christian, Taney, Stone, Douglas and Ozark counties.

“I’ve got a young daughter. Sometimes she watches some PBS online, and that would be good for her to have access to that,” Ben Carpenter, who lives in Taney County said.

There’s also support from small schools in the area.

“What we see is a deep need for students to have connectivity at home, to extend their learning past the school day,” Dr. Sean Woods with Hollister Schools said.

Dr. Woods says that need was discovered during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“During COVID, pre-COVID, post -COVID, we have a lot of students on weeknights or on Saturdays that might sit in our parking lot to connect to our Wi-Fi to do their work.” Dr. Woods said.

A student body that one day could include Carpenter’s daughter.

“When I heard this is happening in my own community, I was tickled to death to hear that this is going on. So really looking forward to it,” Carpenter said.

Jackson tells OzarksFirst the project could last up to five years to complete but hopes to start having customers by 2024.