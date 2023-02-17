WINONA, Mo. – Three children were able to escape from a burning home in Winona Thursday afternoon, but their 66-year-old grandfather was not and was killed in the fire.

Police said the man, Randy Best, died in the 4 p.m. fire that destroyed his home on Cooley Lane near U.S. Highway 60 and Route 19.

Police Chief Justin Eudaley said the cause of the fire has not been determined but the home was a total loss. The fire is still under investigation, he said.

Firefighters from the Winona, Eminence and Birch Tree fire departments responded to the blaze as did Winona Police Department officers and Shannon County Sheriff’s Office deputies.