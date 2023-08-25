SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A family in Springfield is desperately seeking answers and justice in the death investigation of 46-year-old Gary Barlow. The incident occurred on July 14 when Barlow was involved in an altercation at a gas station on the north side of town.

According to the Springfield Police Department, the altercation escalated, resulting in Barlow clinging onto the side of a dark-colored minivan as it began to move. Tragically, Barlow fell off the moving vehicle and lost his life in the horrifying incident on the Kansas Expressway.

Barlow’s family is devastated by the loss and is pleading for anyone with information to come forward. “We are hoping that someone can come forward and find the people that done this so justice can be served,” said Sharon Barlow, Gary’s aunt. She also mentioned that Gary’s daughter is taking his death very hard.

At this time, the minivan and its driver have not been located. The SPD is actively investigating the case and is seeking the public’s help in identifying two individuals related to the investigation.

“It’s an active investigation at this time,” stated Cris Swaters of the Springfield Police Department. The family is hopeful that with the community’s assistance, they will find the answers they seek and bring those responsible for Gary Barlow’s death to justice.

Anyone with information about the incident or the individuals involved is urged to contact the Springfield Police Department or submit a tip anonymously.