SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A Springfield family is pleading for answers a year after their loved one was killed.

42-year-old Tim Williamson was found dead on November 1st, 2022, at his home on North Lone Pine Avenue. The case has been under investigation for a year now.

Tim’s mother Tina Williamson said this week has been a difficult one as she’s left wondering what happened to her son.

“I miss my son. Terribly bad,” Williamson said. “And I have a lot of questions and no answers.”

The death of her son is something she says stays with her every day.

“Every day, I hope that will be the day,” Williamson said. “I’ll find out something about what happened that night.”

Now a year later, all she has left are memories and the support of her family.

“And it hurts so much to think that all I know is memories. I’m grateful for them. But, you know, just you didn’t even see it coming,” Williamson said. “And always now that I would have hung around him a little bit longer and talked with him a little longer.”

Williamson says Tim was quiet, kind, and a good person. She said she constantly fluctuates between anger and sadness, and seeing someone arrested in this case would help her and her family heal.

“I know some of the answers would definitely help because you just go over and over and over everything trying to find an answer for all of this,” Williamson said. “You always just come up with nothing.”

According to police, the death of Tim Williamson is still an active investigation, and tips from the public can help detectives.

“We are investigating every tip that we receive,” said Cris Swaters Public Affairs Officer with Springfield Police Department. “If the public has any information that could help detectives you can make that anonymous tip to crime stoppers at 417 869 TIPS or online at www.p3tips.com”

“Please. Please come forward, no matter how small or insignificant you might think it might be,” Williamson said. “Please, we need to try to find out who did this and what happened that night.”