AURORA, Mo. – Tamara Romney got to Missouri as fast as she could.

“I knew the extent of his injuries, and after his surgery that evening, he sort of recognized me. He hugged me. He knew I was there,” Romney said. “By the morning, his eyes were still awake, but it’s that where there’s nothing really behind the eyes anymore.”

Romney’s father, 82-year-old Mance Wilkerson was injured in a crash on Highway 60 in Verona but died at the hospital days later.

“We’re all heartbroken. We talk every day or cry all day long. We’re angry,” Romney said. “There was no reason for him to have been taken, especially the way he was.”

She says Wilkerson lived in many parts of the county before retiring to Aurora.

“There are so many layers to my dad. He was in a honky tonk band when I was a little girl. You know, he was in the Vietnam War,” Romney said. “He had a lot of life and vitality about him overall.”

The driver of the other vehicle was arrested for DWI, but at this time has not been officially charged.

“It’s just unfathomable how it is that someone so clearly has a problem and doesn’t know how to take responsibility for that,” Romney said. “Now I say that and I feel like I can say that because I’m in sobriety myself.”

Romney tells OzarksFirst she communicates with prosecutors as much as she can, seeking justice from afar.

“We are very much in constant contact, and [the other driver] definitely is going to be charged for what happened,” Romney said. “I think, you know, often the legal system is slower than we would like for it to be. Unfortunately, that’s probably the downside of the legal system. But I’m confident that [the driver] will be charged.”

OzarksFirst reached out to the Lawrence County Prosecutor’s Office for an update on the case but was not able to get into contact with the prosecutor. Family members created a GoFundMe to help support Wilkerson’s wife.