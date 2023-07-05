TANEY COUNTY, Mo. — Western Taney County Fire District responded to several calls last night, one of them being a house fire just outside of Branson.

The fire engulfed a shed and two RVs that were on the property and damaged the house as well as the house next door. No injuries were reported, but the two homes are not habitable, the chief said. One of the homes was insured and the other was not.

The property belonged to Gabriel Dillman. Dillman said he and his family had gone inside after shooting off fireworks when the power went out. “Then we came outside to see what was going on, and our carport was just an inferno,” Dillman said. “it was pretty traumatic.”

Dillman and his family of fourteen were living on the property, but no one was injured.

“A little emotional distress, and you know a little worn out because it was a long night for sure.” Dillman said. “but other than that we seem to be doing all right.”

The fire started to spread to the house next door as well. Neighbor Pat Hale said that she was at home relaxing for the evening when she saw the fire out her window.

“It was scary,” Hale said. “because you know I had never experienced anything like this before.”

Fire Chief Chris Berndt said this was the most calls they have had on the 4th of July in over ten years. Western Taney County Fire District responded to multiple grass and brush fires as well as three house fires. Chief Berndt says that many of the calls involved fireworks, and the dry conditions contributed as well.

“It depends just how dry it is and it’s been pretty dry,” Chief Berndt said. “9 grass brush fires were all related to fireworks and the other two house fires were also.”

The Fire Department encourages people to enjoy the public fireworks and proceed with caution if they shoot off their own.

“Just be very careful, think about where they’re gonna land, where you’re shooting them towards,” Chief Berndt said. ” and then check the areas, don’t just shoot them and go in your house, check the area where it was landing.”

The Dillmans said it seems like their only option is to rebuild, but they do not want to shoot off fireworks again.