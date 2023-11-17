PURDY, Mo. – Firefighters and police officers in Purdy are evacuating the area of W. Washington Street and a three-block radius due to a fire.

The Purdy Police Department said that the fire was caused by an explosion. Officers are asking the public to avoid the area.

MSHP is directing traffic due to fertilizer causing smaller explosions at the Purdy Farm Center. Route C. near Purdy is currently closed to traffic, but Highway 37 is reopened.

Firefighters have the fire contained, but they are still working to ensure it is put out completely. The Purdy Police Department says no injuries have been reported.

The Purdy Farm Center wrote on Facebook this evening that they are thankful to the firefighters and other law enforcement who helped fight the fire.

“We are thanking God and the Purdy Fire Protection District, the Purdy Police Department along with surrounding firefighters and law enforcement who responded quickly to the fire on our property that everyone is safe,” the post reads.

They say that while one of their buildings was lost to the fire, the store will still operate tomorrow.

This is a breaking news story. OzarksFirst has a crew on the way to the scene and we will update the story as details become available.