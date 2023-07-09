SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – On Monday, Missouri House Minority Leader Crystal Quade will formally announce her intention to run for Missouri governor in 2024.

Quade, a Democrat who represents House District 132 in Greene County, has scheduled a news conference at 10 a.m. on July 10 at Big Momma’s Coffee and Espresso Bar in Springfield.

In a video message to be released this morning, she announces her plans to run for the office being vacated by Republican Governor Mike Parson.

Parson has said he will not seek re-election.

On Monday, Quade will give remarks and introduce local supporters, as well as take questions from the media.

Republican Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe and Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft, also a Republican, have announced their intentions to run.