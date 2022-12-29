VERNON COUNTY, Mo. — A man from El Dorado Springs was arrested on Dec. 22 following a home invasion.

Tommy Toothaker, 39, is facing charges of armed criminal action, first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary, stealing and unlawful possession of a firearm.

According to a press release from the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a residence on Dec. 21 for a home intruder with a gun that stole items from the residence and left before deputies arrived.

Sheriff Jason Mosher said detectives developed a suspect from a previous crime at the same residence and responded to an address in El Dorado Springs the following day, Dec. 22. With the help of the El Dorado Springs Police Department, a home was surrounded and a search warrant was applied for.

Toothaker exited the home and surrendered to the police. The search warrant was served at the residence where the stolen items from the victim were located and a firearm was confiscated.