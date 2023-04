MARIES COUNTY, Mo. — An EF-2 tornado was confirmed to have touched down just west of Vichy, Missouri, around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 15.

The National Weather Service reported the tornado traveled nearly seven miles before lifting northeast of Vichy.

The tornado was about 880 yards wide and contained winds up to 122 mph.

One home suffered significant damage to exterior walls, some interior walls, and numerous trees were downed.