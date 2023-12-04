SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – In an effort to end homelessness in Springfield, Eden Village is printing new homes.

That’s right.

Printing.

“[For] Eden Village 3, we’re waiting on some infrastructure and stuff to get started,” Nate Schlueter, the Chief Visionary Officer with Eden Village said. “[We’re] 3D-printing duplexes for people that are chronically homeless in Springfield. We plan on printing using this technology to print 24 units this year.”

The design was created by Drury Professor Traci Sooter.

“We’ll be one of the first probably, the first [3-D printed] duplex that I know of, and certainly the first one for low-income housing or for the homeless,” Sooter said. “The idea to do 3D-printing for low-income housing for the folks that are homeless, or Eden Village 3 came out of necessity because construction cost was so high that we were, you know, in trouble of trying to keep these villages going.”

Schlueter says they’ve noticed a significant reduction in costs.

“It’s a 40% reduction in the cost of the home using this technology outside of the initial startup costs of the technology which are extremely significant,” Schlueter said.

The homes will be made of concrete, each one printed on-site in one day.



“Contractors will fill in the rest of the blanks,” Schlueter said. “Electricity, plumbing, roofing, things like that will be done with local contractors.”

Eden Village is working with Drury Architecture students on this project.



“It’s a really great technology. It’s incredibly efficient. You can get an entire house up in a day or two,” Brayden Roth said. “It’s the interior cladding, the exterior cladding in the structure. I think it has a lot of potential for providing homes not just towards the homeless, but for anybody who wants to live there and looking forward to the future.”



“It was a natural fit and a good marriage between architecture and technology to expose them to the 3D printers and let them design future student housing and hopefully one-day future homes,” Schlueter said.

The homes are expected to be constructed within the next 30-60 days.

Schlueter says the printed homes will be used for future Eden Villages.