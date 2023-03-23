SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Drury University’s President Dr. Timothy Cloyd resigned after 7 years in the position, citing family health concerns.

“The board and I are so grateful for all that Dr. Cloyd has accomplished during his nearly six years at Drury,” said Rita Baron, chair of Drury University’s Board of Trustees. “Some of his successes include the creation of our Campus Master Plan, implementation of the Your Drury Fusion curriculum, and most recently the completion of the new O’Reilly Enterprise Center. These achievements have helped to advance Drury and our mission of student success; for that, we thank Dr. Cloyd and wish him and his family all the best.”

Drury University announced that John Beuerlein has accepted the position of interim president effective immediately.

Beuerlein was born in Rolla, Missouri, and earned his bachelor’s degree in business administration from Drury University in 1975. Beuerlein then earned his Master of Business Administration from Washington University in St Louis in 1977.

When asked about the opportunity to serve as interim president for Drury University Beuerlein said, “Fifty years ago the education we received from Drury set us up for a lifetime of success. To be able to serve the university in this way and to be a daily part of this spirit of community, so passionate about student success, is the honor of a lifetime! It’s a special bonus to be able to spend more time in my hometown closer to many friends and family members – it’s the icing on the cake for me! My job is to prepare our university for its next president.”