LACLEDE COUNTY, Mo. — A man from Success, Missouri, is facing several charges after a deadly crash in May.

According to a probable cause report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Robert Koehler, 57, has a warrant issued for his arrest on the charges of operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, driving while intoxicated and driving while intoxicated resulting in the death of another.

The report states that the accident occurred on Highway 32 west of Route B in Laclede County. Investigators say Koehler’s vehicle crossed the center line and hit the mirror of a Ford truck pulling a trailer. After hitting the trailer, Koehler’s vehicle continued further in the westbound lane where his truck hit a Ford Focus head-on.

The passenger in the Focus — Mary Margaret Gladbach, 28 — was killed in the crash.

On Jan. 10, 2023, investigators received Koehler’s blood test results that showed he had a blood alcohol content of .23%, nearly three times the legal limit.