SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A driver crashed their car into a business on West Sunshine on Friday morning.

According to Springfield police dispatch, the call came in on Friday, Feb. 24 at 8:43 a.m. for a car crashing into a building at 1340 W. Sunshine.

The driver of the vehicle suffered minor injuries and was treated on scene, according to Lt. Mark Foos.

Lt. Foos says there were people in the building but no one was hurt.