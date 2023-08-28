DOUGLAS COUNTY, Mo. – A manhunt stretching across Douglas, Wright, Texas, and Ozark counties has concluded with the arrests of two people.

The manhunt began on August 26 when Douglas County deputies tried to arrest wanted fugitive Dalton Hall on burglary warrants out of Douglas and Wright counties.

A Wright County investigator received information that Hall might be in Texas County, but law enforcement officers were unable to find Hall in Texas County.

A second informant told the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office that Hall may be at an address in Gentryville in Douglas County with an accomplice. Sheriff’s deputies found Hall and a woman in an abandoned house in Gentryville and arrested them after a short standoff and struggle, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

Hall was taken into custody and is being held on a $50,000 cash-only bond. The woman was also taken into custody and held on a 24-hour bond pending formal charges.

Hall is charged with three counts of 2nd-degree burglary, one count of felony property damage in Douglas County, and one count of 2nd-degree burglary in Wright County.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the MJTF, Wright County SOG, Ozark County Sheriff’s Office, Mtn. Grove PD and the Howell County Sheriff’s Office.