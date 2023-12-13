DOUGLAS COUNTY, Mo. – An Ava man was arrested on Dec. 4 by Douglas County Sheriff’s deputies after investigators connected him to child molestation and statutory sodomy crimes.

According to court documents, 39-year-old James Lee Matthews is charged with three counts of 2nd-degree statutory sodomy, two counts of 4th-degree child molestation and one count of 2nd-degree aggravated child molestation.

He is being held at the Douglas County Jail on a $25,000 cash-only bond. He is set to appear in court for an arraignment on Wednesday, Dec. 20 at 9 a.m.