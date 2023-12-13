DOUGLAS COUNTY, Mo. – Two people were indicted on Tuesday, December 12 in the Goodhope area of Douglas County for the theft of telecommunication fiber and equipment totaling $29,539.44

According to a release from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, the equipment was stolen from Taney County and recovered in Douglas County on October 25. Howard Applegate was then arrested and charged with two counts of 1st-degree assault, burglary, tampering with evidence, and stealing more than $750.

Kelsey Regennitter was in custody at the Douglas County Jail for failure to obey the judge’s order for delivery or possession of a controlled substance into a jail, no insurance, and operating a vehicle on a highway without a license.

Howard Applegate and Kelsey Regennitter are charged with stealing $25,000 or more and two counts of stealing $750 or more under the new indictment.

Both Applegate and Regenniter are being held at the Douglas County Jail on a $5,000 cash-only bond.