HOWELL COUNTY, Mo. — A man from Dora was killed after a two-car accident that occurred on Monday afternoon.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Mark Gianunzio, 61, of Dora, was traveling eastbound on Highway CC when a Dodge Ram truck traveling westbound attempted to make a left turn and pulled into the path of Gianunzio’s Ford Model T.

Gianunzio was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the truck was uninjured.

This is Troop G’s 29th fatal accident compared to 33 in 2021.