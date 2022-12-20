WILLARD, Mo. – Willard Intermediate School reported Tuesday, December 20, that several students and teachers were injured after neighborhood dogs got into the playground during recess and attacked.

The Willard Public Schools Public Information Officer Heather Harman-Michael said Injured students and teachers were taken by ambulance to area hospitals and animal control was able to subdue the dogs and take them into their possession.

The injuries ranged from bites to scratches and bruises from falls.

The dogs’ owners were found and they voluntarily surrendered the dogs to animal control.

Parents of the children injured in the attack were contacted and the school is working with animal control and reviewing the incident.

The school said that counselors would be at the school the next day to help students or staff if needed.