DIXON, Mo. – 53-year-old Connie M. Gonzales was sentenced to 23 years in prison without parole for possessing meth to distribute.

Gonzales was arrested in 2022 after law enforcement officers seized two packages that had been mailed to her in 2021 that contained about 1.5 kilograms of meth in six bags inside plush children’s toys in one package and 1.2 kilograms of meth hidden inside plush children’s toys in the other package.

The packages had been shipped from a fake children’s toys business in Arizona.

When Gonzales was arrested, officers found an additional 848 grams of meth in her home. She told investigators that she had made multiple trips to Arizona to obtain the drugs.

She pleaded guilty in 2022 and she was sentenced on August 31, 2023.