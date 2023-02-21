SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – To celebrate its centennial birthday, Dickerson Park Zoo is offering $100 memberships.

According to a press release from the Dickerson Park Zoo, new and renewing Friends of the Zoo memberships can receive this pricing, but only 100 memberships will be sold.

Guests must visit the zoo in person to get their membership at the discounted rate. Dickerson Park Zoo is open daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Membership perks include free daily zoo admission for one year and discounts on guest passes, train rides inside the park and other monthly gifts just for FOZ members.

For more membership options, visit the website located here.