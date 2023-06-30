SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Another home in University Heights has come down amid a tense development project.

Developer Ralph Duda III with BK&M, LLC says he initially wanted to keep the house standing.

“We’re businessmen, you know, we would love to get the houses rented. The other houses are renting,” Duda said.

In a letter to the city of Springfield this week before demolishing the home that was once at 1133 E. Sunshine, Duda says crime, the condition of the home and harassment from neighbors while renovating the property made that decision for him.

“People have thrown rocks to the back windows. We’ve kicked out a couple of squatters who have left hypodermic needles in the bedrooms. It’s just one after another,” Duda said. “My broker can also attest they’ve tried showing the house twice to interested tenants and they were run off the property.”

Ozarks First reached out to University Heights President Donna Hemann about the allegations of harassment, which she calls groundless.

As far as crime is concerned, Ozarks First has confirmed with Springfield Police that at least five police reports have been made involving Duda’s properties in the last year.

“I’m not saying anybody from University Heights did [any of the crimes], I’m just saying the rocks were thrown through our windows intentionally and people stole property from us, and the house was falling apart,” Duda said.

Duda says ahead of a Planning and Zoning meeting in July, he’s still working with neighbors on plans for the development.

“We’re meeting neighbors on a weekly basis and getting their feedback, and we’re trying to put more and more concessions in place to give them peace of mind that what we’re going to be doing is going to restore the charming character of University Heights,” Duda said.

The project is expected to be discussed at Planning and Zoning on July 27.