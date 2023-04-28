UPDATE: The Christian County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting occurred around 4 pm after deputies at the Christian County Courthouse on the Ozark Square responded to a man assaulting a woman outside the courthouse.

The man shot the woman as deputies approached and a deputy shot the man.

The man died from his injuries, and the woman was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries. She is going into surgery.

A young child was involved but not hurt during the incident.

Multiple agencies are investigating the incident and the deputy will be placed on paid leave during the investigation.

