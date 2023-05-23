SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Day two of the trial in the murder of Missouri State Professor Marc Cooper focused on the motive a former colleague accused of the crime may have had.

Witnesses testified today that Edward Gutting was vying for Cooper’s old job, but he was passed over not long before the murder.

Today’s evidence focused mainly on Gutting’s time at Missouri State and his relationship with Cooper.

Kathleen Kennedy, who led the MSU history department in 2017, said Gutting was interested in a new job opening, Cooper’s old position, which she said Gutting was not qualified for.

Kennedy said Cooper agreed and told her Gutting wouldn’t be a good fit.

During cross-examination, the defense asked Kennedy if Gutting showed a poor temperament at work. She said he did not.

In a yearly employee evaluation, the department head noted Gutting had a “rocky start” at the beginning due to being absent for health reasons.

Another professor of History at MSU, John Chuchiak, testified that the history department was one of the most toxic places he worked.

Chuchiak claimed Cooper was a bully in the department and referred to Gutting as a “gentle giant.”

The prosecution asked this professor if Cooper’s treatment of those employed in the history department could be a motive for the stabbing. He said yes.

When hearing of the death of Cooper, he said, “I was shocked it was a murder, but not surprised it was Cooper.”

Tomorrow, the defense is expected to begin presenting its case. KOLR 10 will continue to follow this trial.

