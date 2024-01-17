SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Emmy Award-winning kids’ TV series “Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood” is coming to the stage at Juanita K. Hammons Hall.

“Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood Live: King for a Day” opens at 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 24. Tickets for the show are still available and start at $28.

Daniel Tiger and his friends take audiences to the Land of Make Believe for this adventure where Daniel finds out just what it takes to be a king.

A photo opportunity is available for VIP ticket purchasers after the show with Daniel and his friends.