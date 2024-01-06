DALLAS COUNTY, Mo. – The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office had a busy end to their week on Friday, arresting three individuals for unrelated crimes.

The first arrest occurred south of Buffalo on Redtop Road, where Jonathan Crowl was arrested on a felony stealing warrant. He is being held at the Dallas County Jail on a $25,000 bond.

The second arrest occurred in Urbana, where Ashley Ohrazda was arrested for felony child abuse and endangering the welfare of a child. She is being held at the Dallas County Jail on a $75,000 bond.

The third and final arrest occurred on Potters Road, where Greg Lennox was arrested for possession of a stolen trailer from Greene County. He also has a felony warrant from Webster County for failure to appear in court on a third-degree assault charge. His bond has been set at $50,000.