DADE COUNTY, Mo. – The Dade County Library has received a grant from the Missouri Prarie Foundation allowing them to create a wildflower garden full of flowers native to Missouri.

“This project will integrate native landscaping into a community space. It is an opportunity to showcase the possibilities of sustainable garden practices and the beauty found in our local Tallgrass prairies, once so abundant in Dade County,” reads the release from the Dade County Library Facebook page.

The wildflower garden will be planted in the newly established Library Commons.

“Keep watching for a beautiful display of Missouri Beauty and changes at DCL,” reads the Facebook post.

To learn more about the Missouri Prarie Foundation and their multiple unplowed Dade County prairies, click here.