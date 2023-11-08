SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – City Utilities in Springfield has released a winter cost forecast, estimating the cost of utilities for winter 2023.

CU says that market prices for natural gas are currently low and expected to stay that way throughout the winter, making a significant difference in residents’ utility bills. They said residents who use an average of 127 therms per month can expect about $40 per month in savings from December to March.

Additionally, CU says that the higher bills due to Winter Storm Uri in 2021 that were spread out over the last two years have come to an end. CU says customers will see a decrease in utility bills due to this cost recovery.