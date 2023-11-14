SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Crosslines in Springfield is distributing Thanksgiving food this Saturday, Nov. 18.

This year, Crosslines will be helping over 900 households that registered for assistance last month. Those families will receive enough groceries for three meals on Thanksgiving Day, including a turkey and all the fixings.

The food distribution will be held at the Central Assembly of God on North Campbell Avenue in Springfield.

Funding for the food distribution comes from local churches, community partners and private donations.