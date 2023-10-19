SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A crash on Chestnut Expressway and Glenstone Avenue is impacting traffic Thursday afternoon around 4:15 p.m.

According to OzarksTraffic, the two right lanes of southbound Glenstone Ave. are closed at the intersection with Chestnut Expressway. Southbound Glenstone is backed up to Division Street. Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area for the time being.

SPD has not confirmed whether or not there are any injuries involved in the crash, but they did say that a jeep overturned in the roadway.

OzarksFirst has a crew on the way to the scene and will update this story as new information becomes available.