SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A person who was struck by a vehicle and killed in Springfield on Tuesday night has been identified.

According to a press release from the Springfield Police Department, on November 14, at 5:54 p.m., officers responded to a crash near the intersection of West Grand Street and South Newton Avenue.

A 72-year-old Springfield man was headed westbound on Grand when he struck Karyn Williamson, 60, with his vehicle. Williamson was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The man was taken into custody but the investigation is still ongoing as to the circumstances involved in the crash.

This was Springfield’s 25th fatal motor vehicle crash in 2023.