SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Springfield Police Department has closed both lanes of Glenstone Ave. between Chestnut Expressway and St. Louis St. after a crash near the intersection of Glenstone and Chestnut Expressway around 3:08 pm.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area and take alternate routes while officers work the crash.

A photographer with OzarksFirst is at the scene of the accident awaiting an interview from law enforcement.

A motorcycle traveling south and a red Ford Explorer truck collided, resulting in the death of one person. Officers attempted to perform life-saving measures but failed to revive the victim.

The victim’s identity will be released after the next of kin is notified, but officers did confirm that the victim is male.

Officers expect the road to be closed for another 1-2 hours.