UPDATE 11:35 P.M. – Sgt. Mike McClure with MSHP Troop D said that both lanes of I-44 at exit 70 have reopened after a crash involving a tractor-trailer. No one was injured in the crash.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A crash had closed the right lanes of I-44 near exit 70 just west of Springfield.

According to OzarksTraffic, the crash occurred around 10:15 a.m., but the crash caused both westbound lanes of I-44 to be closed and is causing traffic to be backed up at least three miles.

MoDOT says to expect the interstate to be closed in that area for at least another hour and advises drivers to find an alternative route.