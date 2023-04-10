SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Competition for healthcare services is ramping up near National and Sunshine.

CoxHealth is unveiling its new clinic and urgent care across the street from Mercy Hospital.

Today at 2:00 p.m. CoxHealth will talk about the services the facility will provide, along with the name of the building, and just the overall importance the clinic will provide to the community.

This comes at a time when a shortage of healthcare workers is sweeping the US.

According to the Missouri Hospital Association, the current turnover rate for hospital staff is 24%, nearly double the amount before the pandemic.

Nurses here in Missouri have met with lawmakers in Jefferson City to try and make progress towards better patient care.

There are currently two bills being discussed in the House and in the Senate. House Bill 271 and Senate Bill 79, which could help nurse practitioners in the long run.