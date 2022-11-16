SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Pineville, Mo., couple has been indicted by a federal grand jury for their roles in the kidnapping and murder of a pregnant Arkansas woman.

Amber Waterman, 42, and her husband, Jamie Waterman, 42, were charged in a two-count indictment returned by a federal grand jury in Springfield, Mo. Today’s indictment replaces separate criminal complaints that charged the Watermans with the same crimes on Nov. 3, 2022. The Watermans remain in federal custody.

Amber Waterman is charged with one count of kidnapping resulting in death. The indictment alleges that, between Oct. 31 and Nov. 2, 2022, Amber Waterman kidnapped Ashley Bush in order to claim her unborn child as her own. She allegedly transported Ashley Bush from Maysville, Arkansas, to Pineville. The indictment alleges the kidnapping resulted in her death.

Jamie Waterman is charged with one count of being an accessory after the fact to kidnapping resulting in death. The indictment alleges that he assisted Amber Waterman, in order to hinder and prevent her apprehension, trial, and punishment, knowing she had committed the offense of kidnapping resulting in death.

The charges contained in this indictment are simply accusations, and not evidence of guilt. Evidence supporting the charges must be presented to a federal trial jury, whose duty is to determine guilt or innocence.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Stephanie L. Wan and James J. Kelleher. It was investigated by the FBI, the Benton County, Ark., Sheriff’s Department, and the McDonald County, Mo., Sheriff’s Department in conjunction with the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Western District of Arkansas and the Benton County, Ark., Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.