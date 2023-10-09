PHELPS COUNTY, Mo. — A St. James man is set to appear in court for an arraignment after he was arrested for five counts of child molestation and five counts of statutory sodomy.

54-year-old William E. White was arrested on Sept. 6, 2023, after a victim disclosed that he had molested her over five years.

White provided the victim with alcohol on several occasions, according to court documents, and the victim drank to the point of passing out but told authorities she didn’t believe White had engaged in intercourse with her while she was incoherent, though she couldn’t be sure.

On Sept. 6, Phelps County deputies learned that White had confessed to the victim on a phone call, saying “Everything [the victim] said is true.”

The victim recorded the phone call and let authorities listen to the recording. White went on to say in the phone call that he didn’t want the victim to suffer anymore. He reportedly threatened suicide and ended the call.

Deputies notified St. Robert police and officers found White at around 12:30 p.m. on Sept. 6. A semi-automatic handgun was found in his vehicle. He was arrested without incident and transported to the Phelps County Jail.

Court documents state White works from home as an online counselor.

White was served a restraining order on Sept. 6 and his bond is set at $500,000. He is set to appear in court on Oct. 10.