REPUBLIC, Mo. – Convoy of Hope has officially moved into its new headquarters near Republic.

The organization says the new Global Headquarters will be a big boost for the local community and beyond.

“I can say with confidence today that every plate of food, every bag of groceries every pair of shoes that leaves this facility will carry with it the promise that tomorrow can be better than today,” said Convoy of Hope president Hal Donaldson.

The distribution center has been operational since 2021, and now the global headquarters and training center are open as well. Convoy of Hope executives said this facility will help with their mission of providing disaster relief across the world as they can now expand operations and reach more people than ever before.

Several politicians attended the ceremony, including Missouri Governor Mike Parson and Springfield Mayor Ken McClure.