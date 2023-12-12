SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A man accused of receiving child sexual assault materials on his phone pleaded guilty in federal court on Tuesday.

45-year-old Joshua Emanuel Wood of Springfield was arrested after he left 41 threatening voicemails to a Greene County Sheriff’s Office employee who was in charge of registering sex offenders.

Wood, who was a convicted sex offender after he was found guilty of possessing child pornography in 2018, had a Google Pixel cell phone in his possession when he was arrested on May 31, 2022.

Investigators found 107 images of child sexual assault materials on his phone, in addition to web search history for child pornography and visits to suspected child pornography websites.

Wood pleaded guilty to one count of receiving and distributing child pornography on Tuesday, December 12, 2023.

Under federal statutes, Wood is subject to a minimum of 15 years in prison without parole, and up to 40 years in prison without parole.