Consumers say they lost thousands to timeshare exit companies in Springfield and Branson

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.-- Over the past three years, more than 700 complaints have been filed with BBB, each was directed towards Springfield and Branson timeshare exit companies. On Thursday, the Springfield BBB gave local consumers a chance to share their story.

Branson Springfield Timeshare BBB...

"We tried to get out of it," one former timeshare owner told reporter David Chasanov. "They said the only way to get out of it was to sell it."

But selling it sometimes means hiring a timeshare exit company to take it off your hands and sell it for you. Consumers in 46 states have reported losing money to these exit companies. Consumers have also reported spending $30,000 to relieve them of timeshares.

The better business bureau says you can take a few steps if you've been the victim of a timeshare exit company: