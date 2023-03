HOLLISTER, Mo. – The Yacht Club Hollister is building a new lakefront RV park this summer.

Residents of the mobile home park were told to leave after the site was sold last year.

“We started with just a little less than a hundred… What’s left on site to prepare for a new project,” said Hollister City Administrator Rick Ziegenfuss.

The RV park will have amenities like a food truck court, kayak rentals, and a dog park.