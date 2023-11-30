SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Two new lanes on Republic Road east of Campbell Avenue are now open to drivers, but there is still some work to be done.

The City of Springfield said they are glad to see another part of this project completed.

“The portion east of Campbell Avenue has been opened to the public,” said Nicholas Edelman project manager and engineer for the City of Springfield. “There’s two additional lanes, one eastbound, one westbound that was under construction and now is open.”

Edelman said now that the section of republic road east of Campbell Avenue is open, the focus is now on the west side.

“They’re [contractors] working on working the grading operations, concrete curve and that it will be coming up before long sidewalk, those types of things in that area,” Edleman said. “They are also working on the signal at Campbell and Republic.”

Drivers should not expect any lane closures for now, however winter weather may lead to delays and some road closures during the daytime.

“If businesses have two driveways, one of them may be closed or half of the driveway may be closed,” Edelman said. “But other than that, they shouldn’t expect anything different than what’s kind of been going on.”

The City also made a point to add pedestrian safety to this project.

“There’s a lot of sidewalk improvements, pedestrian improvements, the push buttons, some of that hasn’t yet been installed in some of the intersection,” Edelman said. “There’s a bunch of pedestrian improvements also on the project.”

“It’s getting busier and busier on this side of town,” said Laurie Clines a customer at Fabulique Nail Salon on Campbell Avenue. “I feel like, and it’s going to be safer for everybody.”

Clines said navigating the construction can be difficult and she’s ready to see the whole project finished.

“So ready it’s so frustrating to try to pull into that, you can’t tell, especially with the weather the way it is,” Clines said. “It’s hard to see where to pull into the place you’re going to the businesses.”

The City of Springfield said they are working on the final piece of this project and are hoping the construction can wrap up this winter.