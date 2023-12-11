SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Former Kickapoo Basketball player and state champion Kenny DeForest is currently receiving treatment in New York this week.

DeForest, who moved to New York to continue his comedy career was hit by a car while riding his bike.

Friends who have started a GoFundMe say DeForest has recently undergone neurological surgery to alleviate pressure from a brain bleed.

“I have nothing, nothing but good, good things [to say] about Kenny because he was one of those unsung heroes all the way through his high school career,” Roy Green, DeForest’s coach in high school said. “It kind of struck my heart when I heard about him being involved in an accident like that.”

Green says it’s tough learning he was in a crash.

“He deserves better. Car crashes are a terrible thing. I’m a driving education teacher, and I take notice of when people get hurt in a car crash or car, bicycle and that’s part of what I do to try to help people save lives in a lot of cases,” Green said. That kind of injury is going to take a remarkable time to recover from with the trauma involved in a neurological injury to the brain like that.”

Owners of the Blue Room Comedy Club in downtown Springfield say DeForest helped revolutionize the local comedy scene.

They issued a statement that said, “It’s great that he started something here that has developed beyond him. He grew to become a legend of Springfield. If there is a Walk of Fame in Springfield, Missouri, he would have one of those stars. It’s great to see he’s embraced from the community as well as the national spotlight.”

That GoFundMe has amassed tens of thousands of dollars, even catching the eye of nationwide popular comedians like Bill Burr.

Green says he’s still rooting for his former blue-collar player, nearly twenty years after they won a state title.

“I don’t think anybody can say a negative thing about Kenny at all,” Green said.