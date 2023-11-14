ELKLAND, Mo. – The Webster County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the names of the children who died in the fire are 12-year-old Bella Smythe, 13-year-old Danny Smythe, and 16-year-old Ethan Smythe.

The three children attended Marshfield R-1 School District. Mike Henry said this is the first time while he’s been superintendent that the district has experienced a tragedy of this magnitude.

The Elkland Fire Chief also said there have been other times the community has come together to raise money for a family.

“A guy’s wife got hurt and the community had a big auction and raised several thousand dollars and stuff,” Parrott said. “A lot of times we’ll do something, try to help them out too.”

“I’ve been on here 37 years, and this is the first one we’ve had with fatalities,” Chief Sammy Parrott said. “Especially kids, it’s kind of indescribable.”

Parrott said firefighters never found a smoke alarm in the house off Conklin Road.

“It’s just a tragedy,” Parrott said. “We just tried to keep the fire pushed back. I got a hold of my dispatch and told them to send everybody they could send. You know somebody is in there. I mean, it’s tough and there’s not much you can do.”

As far as Parrott’s team, he said he’s checking in with them to see where they’re at mentally.

“We’re going to try to reach out to Robby Jernigan, chaplain of Marshfield,” Parrott said. “We’re going to get with him and see if we can set up something and have a debriefing, you know, and let them kind of talk through it. I think they need it. I mean, we didn’t do much as a recovery.”

Parrott said his team found several heaters inside the home, something he said homeowners should be careful of as the temperature outside drops.

“People need to watch their electric heaters and stuff and smoke alarm,” Parrott said. “We give [smoke alarms] away for free.”

Parrott said the State Fire Marshall’s office is conducting the investigation.