LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. – A Colorado woman suffered minor injuries after the boat she was driving caught fire and exploded this weekend.

64-year-old Lori White was taken to a local hospital by ambulance with minor injuries late Sunday morning, September 3rd.

According to MSHP, the boat she was driving lost power, then caught fire and exploded as she tried to restart it.

The incident occurred at the 47-mile mark of Blue Cat Cove at Lake of the Ozarks,