POINT LOOKOUT, Mo. — College of the Ozarks announced its readmittance to the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics on April 3.

According to a press release, C of O’s basketball, cross country, track and field, volleyball and baseball teams will compete in the NAIA moving forward.

Membership is effective in July 2023, and teams will play as part of the NAIA starting in the fall of 2023. C of O will also continue its membership in the National Christian College Athletic Association, where the Lady Bobcats basketball team recently won the national NCCAA championship.

In the fall 2022 C of O Board of Trustees meeting, the board voted for the college to apply for admittance to the NAIA. Due to the lengthy admittance process, the application did not affect play for the 2022-2023 academic year.

“The board was clear, and I want to be as well. Our commitment to biblical values and to patriotism remains unchanged. We will remain true to our biblical values. We stand to respect the United States flag and honor our veterans. We will hold firm to the five pillars of the College. As men and women committed to our Christian faith and biblical values, our number one desire is to glorify God in all that we do. That includes being a witness to those around us, letting our light shine, and sharing with others the testimony of what the Lord has done in our lives. We value the contribution and hard work of our student athletes and hope to provide the best opportunities for them to play, compete and represent College of the Ozarks in our community and beyond.” Dr. Brad Johnson, College of the Ozarks President

C of O abruptly severed its relationship with NAIA in 2021 after decades as a member. The Bobcats hosted the NAIA men’s basketball tournament from 2000-2017.