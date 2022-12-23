SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — City Utilities asked its customers to reduce the amount of power they use for “a few hours” while technicians make repairs caused by the winter storm.

Joel Alexander, a spokesperson for City Utilities, said in a press release that the repair is “due to a transmission line issue that requires one of the turbines at John Twitty Energy Station to be taken offline.”

Alexander told Ozarks First that he did not know how long the repairs would take, but that City Utilities would issue a statement when it was complete. He added that there was not damage caused by the storm aside from this issue.

Ways customers can help City Utilities with these repairs include turning thermostats down a couple of degrees, waiting to run large appliances and turning off unnecessary lights and appliances,

This article will be updated when City Utilities announced it has completed the repairs.