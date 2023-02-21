SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Springfield City Council is expected to vote tonight to classify a seasonal attraction as eminent domain.

Talks have stalled between the city and the owner of the Hotel of Terror on how much it would cost to move.

Owner Sterling Mathis says he has no problem moving his building. He says that in order to preserve the structure, he’d need around a million dollars.

City officials said they have to be responsible with taxpayer dollars.

The City of Springfield said they feel they’ve made fair market values over time using independent appraisers for the property.

Mathis says he was initially offered $200,000 four years ago.

The purpose of buying the Hotel of Terror is to get the last piece of land needed for the project to daylight Jordan Creek.

The city would extend the creek channel north to reduce flooding but in order to do that, the hotel would need to be gone.

If the city votes to put an eminent domain status on the property, three independent people will determine the price for the property.

That recommendation is then taken to a judge for review. If the city agrees to pay that amount, it would take ownership of the land and Mathis would have 90 days to get his personal property.