SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The City of Springfield is surveying the public for their thoughts on parking in the downtown area.

According to a press release from the city, the goal of the survey is to find possible ways to improve parking in downtown Springfield while continuing to foster economic development.

The survey is available online through Mar. 20.

The city has partnered with Walker Consultants, which will assess existing public and private parking and document how it’s used at various times of the day, the week and the year.

The city and its consultants will also meet with property and business owners in the area to get their input.

The specific study area is bordered by National Avenue on the east, Grant Avenue on the west, Elm Street on the south and Phelps Street on the north.