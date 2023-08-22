REPUBLIC, Mo. — The City of Republic has issued a water conservation order asking its citizens to conserve water due to a well failure.

According to a post from the City of Republic, Missouri Facebook page, well #3, the second largest producing well in the city, has experienced a failure and is out of service for approximately one week.

The City asks citizens to minimize washing clothes, washing dishes, taking showers/baths, irrigating lawns, and filling pools.

This incident does not affect the quality of drinking water.

“While this is not a catastrophic event, following this water conservation directive will assist in avoiding such an event. We thank you in advance for your cooperation in working together with all of us to help mitigate the impact,” said the Facebook post.

For more information contact the BUILDS Department at 417-732-3150.